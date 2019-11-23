Badgers finish 2019 perfect at home with 45-42 win

On a day when Badger fans said farewell to their seniors, the Purdue Boilmakers hope they faced Jonathan Taylor for the last time as No.12 Wisconsin handed Purdue a 45-24 defeat.

Taylor, a junior out of Salem, New Jersey ran for over 200 yards for a third straight game, and against Purdue for the third time of his career. Taylor now has 12, 200-yard games in his career which ranks second in FBS history behind Ron Dayne's 14. Taylor may have played his last game at Camp Randall as he has realistic NFL hopes after this year.

What timing coming out of Fox's "GOAT Farm" graphic as Jonathan Taylor awaits his entrance, @JayT23 breaks a 51-yard touchdown run. @TimBrando with the perfect call "Right on cue! Stars know when to shine!" pic.twitter.com/t5yXfnjQWy — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 23, 2019

Wisconsin opened the playbook to get their scoring started as Aron Cruickshank found the endzone for the second straight week out of the wildcat formation for 27-yards and a 7-0 lead.

Wildcat formation with Aron Cruickshank and Jonathan Taylor sharing the backfield? That has big play written all over it.



27-yards later, Wisconsin lead. pic.twitter.com/zFuDUAOmmc — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 23, 2019

The play of the first half, and perhaps the night belonged, fittingly, to a senior. With seconds remaining in the second quarter, Zach Hintze who normally handles kickoff duties, lined up for a 62-yard field goal and nailed it.

#Badgers Zach Hintze with his senior day moment #ForTheBrand @PatMcAfeeShow 62-yard field goal, new program record and check out the reaction by his teammates. Take the momentum and then some with this bomb of a make. pic.twitter.com/JuLIoKmuKq — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 23, 2019

The program-record 62-yard make gave Wisconsin a 24-17 lead at half.

Then in the third with a 31-17 advantage, Jack Coan and Quintez Cephus brought the crowd to their feet once again connecting on 29-yard score, Coan's second touchdown pass of the game.

The Long Island Laser, Jack Coan to Quintez Cephus with another impressive catch on the season. "It doesn't get any sweeter than that brother." pic.twitter.com/moV5eHEAGa — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 23, 2019

Now with a 6-2 Big Ten West record, Wisconsin remains a game back of Minnesota for first in the division standings and for a berth to the conference championship game.

Wisconsin heads to Minneapolis on November 30th for the regular season finale, and what will be a defacto Big Ten West championship game.