Badgers finish 2019 perfect at home with 45-42 win

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor celebrates his touchdown run with Jason Erdmann (78) and Jack Coan (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against PurdueSaturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Updated: Sat 6:32 PM, Nov 23, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- On a day when Badger fans said farewell to their seniors, the Purdue Boilmakers hope they faced Jonathan Taylor for the last time as No.12 Wisconsin handed Purdue a 45-24 defeat.

Taylor, a junior out of Salem, New Jersey ran for over 200 yards for a third straight game, and against Purdue for the third time of his career. Taylor now has 12, 200-yard games in his career which ranks second in FBS history behind Ron Dayne's 14. Taylor may have played his last game at Camp Randall as he has realistic NFL hopes after this year.

Wisconsin opened the playbook to get their scoring started as Aron Cruickshank found the endzone for the second straight week out of the wildcat formation for 27-yards and a 7-0 lead.

The play of the first half, and perhaps the night belonged, fittingly, to a senior. With seconds remaining in the second quarter, Zach Hintze who normally handles kickoff duties, lined up for a 62-yard field goal and nailed it.

The program-record 62-yard make gave Wisconsin a 24-17 lead at half.

Then in the third with a 31-17 advantage, Jack Coan and Quintez Cephus brought the crowd to their feet once again connecting on 29-yard score, Coan's second touchdown pass of the game.

Now with a 6-2 Big Ten West record, Wisconsin remains a game back of Minnesota for first in the division standings and for a berth to the conference championship game.

Wisconsin heads to Minneapolis on November 30th for the regular season finale, and what will be a defacto Big Ten West championship game.

 