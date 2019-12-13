Badgers keep sweeping, move on to round of 8

Wisconsin Volleyball took down No. 13 Texas A&M at The Wisconsin Field House on Wednesday evening.

The No. 4 Badgers hosted the round of 16 for the fourth time in program history. UW is now 3-0 all-time vs the Aggies after their first meeting since 2017.

An A&M time-out in the first set was needed once the Badgers took a 15-12 lead. Wisconsin would win 25-20 with a hot start to the match.

The Badgers kept rolling to jump out to a 6-1 lead in the second set. A&M would call an early time-out in response.

The second set would go to the Badgers 25-17, with a dominant two set lead going into the third.

The Aggies made it interesting with their season on the line as they took a late 18-17 lead over Wisconsin in the third set. Wisconsin took a timeout of their own to calm A&M’s momentum.

Wisconsin finally swept Texas A&M with a 25-23 clinching third set, sending the Badgers back to the round of 8 for the fifth time in the last seven years.

The Badgers will face the winner of Hawaii against Nebraska tomorrow at 5 p.m..