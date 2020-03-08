Badgers locked in as top seed in Big Ten Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- With Maryland beating Michigan today, the Wisconsin men's basketball team is now locked in as the #1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.
The Badgers will play Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on the Big Ten Network.
No. 1 seed in the #B1GTourney— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 8, 2020
Badgers play Friday at 11 a.m. CT
We’ll see you in Indianapolis 💯#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/JyvuWxnTXS
Their opponent will not be determined until Thursday, March 12.
With Maryland beating Michigan today, Wisconsin is now locked in as the #1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.— George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 8, 2020
A good time to revisit Brad Davison closing the game for the Badgers over Maryland back in January, that shaped the B1G tourney seeding today.pic.twitter.com/80oTBI489d