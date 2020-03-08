Badgers locked in as top seed in Big Ten Tournament

With Maryland beating Michigan today, the Wisconsin men's basketball team is now locked in as the #1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers will play Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on the Big Ten Network.

Their opponent will not be determined until Thursday, March 12.