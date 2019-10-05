Badgers obliterate Kent State, 48-0

The Wisconsin Badgers wasted no time taking care of the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium, winning 48-0.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor started the game off with a 6-yard rushing touchdown on Wisconsin's first offensive series. The Badgers led Kent State 7-0 early in the first quarter for Taylor's ninth rushing score of the season.

Taylor kept doing ridiculous things for Wisconsin. He scored on a 19-yard rushing touchdown, with his stats sitting at 11 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Badgers were now up 14-0.

Later on, Taylor scored his third rushing touchdown of the first half. He racked his numbers up to 16 carries for 119 yards and three scores. That put the Badgers up 21-0.

Not to be stopped, Taylor caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from jack Coan to put Wisconsin ahead 28-0. the Badgers defense stayed stout, with linebacker Zack Baun effectively ending the half with a sack.

To begin the sceond half, Taylor scored on a 48-yard touchdown run, accounting for all five of Wisconsin's touchdowns to that point. Only 31 minutes of game clock had been used, a testament to the ability of Taylor on the field. The Badgers led 35-0.

Finally, someone other than Taylor hit the end zone for the Badgers. Tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in a one-handed 2-yard touchdown pass from Coan to put Wisconsin up 41-0. A missed PAT leaves a point off the board.

With a large lead, Jack Coan put his headset on as backup quarterback Graham Mertz put on his helmet and began taking snaps on the field.

Mertz completed his second touchdown drive in as many series this season. Jack Dunn capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep. Mertz completed both of his passes for 20 yards, the Badgers were now up 48-0.