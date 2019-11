Wisconsin opens their 4th season under Jon Tsipis with a 75-62 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

With the game tied at six just five minutes in, Wisconsin closed the quarter on a 14-8 run sparked by a Julie Pospisilova three.

The freshman from the Czech Republic finished with 14 points on 6-10 shooting from the floor.

Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 14 of her own to go along with eight rebounds an four assists.

The Badgers are back home on Sunday to host Wofford at 2 PM.