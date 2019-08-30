Badgers football season opener delayed by weather in Florida

TAMPA, Fl. (WMTV) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football game against the University of South Florida has been delayed due to weather.
Kickoff will be no earlier than 7:15 p.m., according to the University of South Florida Football official Twitter account.
Fans, we are currently in a weather delay. We will kickoff no earlier than 7:15 PM. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/icWAyT8Q3K— USF Football (@USFFootball) August 30, 2019
Neither team has come onto the field for warm ups. When teams are allowed back onto the field, they will have 45 minutes to warm up.
The game is at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Hey @USFFootball .......... Wanna play?— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 30, 2019
��⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚪️
The Badger Football Twitter account had fun with the event, tweeting at the USF account.
��⚪️❎— USF Football (@USFFootball) August 30, 2019
⚪️⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BE1dR1AQYS
Game on, sort of.
🔴⚪️❎— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 30, 2019
⚪️⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️🔴