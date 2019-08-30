Badgers football season opener delayed by weather in Florida

Updated: Fri 6:03 PM, Aug 30, 2019

TAMPA, Fl. (WMTV) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football game against the University of South Florida has been delayed due to weather.

Kickoff will be no earlier than 7:15 p.m., according to the University of South Florida Football official Twitter account.

Neither team has come onto the field for warm ups. When teams are allowed back onto the field, they will have 45 minutes to warm up.

The game is at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Badger Football Twitter account had fun with the event, tweeting at the USF account.

Game on, sort of.

 