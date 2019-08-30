Badgers football season opener delayed by weather in Florida

The Wisconsin Badgers football game against the University of South Florida has been delayed due to weather.

Kickoff will be no earlier than 7:15 p.m., according to the University of South Florida Football official Twitter account.

Fans, we are currently in a weather delay. We will kickoff no earlier than 7:15 PM. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/icWAyT8Q3K — USF Football (@USFFootball) August 30, 2019

Neither team has come onto the field for warm ups. When teams are allowed back onto the field, they will have 45 minutes to warm up.

The game is at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Badger Football Twitter account had fun with the event, tweeting at the USF account.

Game on, sort of.