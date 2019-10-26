Badgers suffer tough loss on road, lose 38-7

The Wisconsin Badgers couldn't muster much offense against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus.

The weather provided miserable playing conditions out in the rain, but both defenses -- the top two in the country statistically -- held strong after two drives apiece. The game was scoreless in the first quarter.

The first quarter ended with Badger linebacker Chris Orr sacking Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields. It was pretty appropriate for what we had seen so far. Wisconsin 0, Ohio State 0.

Superstar defensive lineman Chase Young dominated Cole Van Lanen to sack Badger quarterback Jack Coan on third down. Ohio State's strength and overall speed to the ball defensively was something else.

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil buried a 49-yard field goal in the rain with room to spare. OSU took a 3-0 lead on Wisconsin. The Badgers defense had been very good in the first half.

Wisconsin converted a big fourth down in its own territory but still wound up punting on the drive. Ohio State had pretty much taken everything away. Jonathan Taylor had 10 carries for 19 yards.

Justin Fields then threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Olave, and Ohio State took a 10-0 leads before halftime. That was a huge score in a game like this. Wisconsin's offense hadn't even crossed midfield.

At halftime, it was Ohio State 10, Wisconsin 0. The Buckeyes out-gained the Badgers 180-72. The Badgers' defense had fought well. But the offense just couldn't move the ball.

A huge play for Wisconsin came at the start of the third quarter. Alex Smith came off the edge and partially blocked a punt. Wisconsin had the ball at the Ohio State 30-yard line. It was the first time in Buckeyes territory today.

An incredible throw from quarterback Jack Coan to receiver A.J. Taylor became a 26-yard touchdown. Badgers were back in the game, trailing 10-7.

Ohio State would then go 75 yards in 2 minutes and 34 seconds for a touchdown. Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins kept making big plays. Ohio State 17, Wisconsin 7.

J.K. Dobbins carved up Wisconsin's defense. He finished it off with a 9-yard rushing touchdown. Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 7 in the third quarter.

J.K. Dobbins scored on a 14-yard touchdown run. Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 7. The Buckeyes looked like a national title contender. The Badgers were not in the same class.

Chase Young was just unreal. He sacked Jack Coan and forced a second fumble. That would make for five tackles for loss, and he ties the school record with four sacks. Wisconsin couldn't block him.

Jump Around began to play over the loudspeakers for a second straight week. The other fans were enjoying it more yet again. It was a total demolition of Wisconsin, losing 38-7.