Badgers take on Buckeyes in Big Ten hockey match up

As you may have heard, Mother Nature will be showing off her strength this weekend in the form of snow and other winter weather. If you are heading to a high school game, it would be a good thing to check to make sure it is still going on.

There are lots and lots of cancellations already fro the weekend.

The Badger men's hockey team was on Friday night. Wisconsin hosted Ohio State at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center. The Badgers were ready to play no matter what kind of weather was going on outside.

After a disappointing first half of the season, Wisconsin is ready to prove themselves against some familiar Big Ten foes starting with the Buckeyes.

"You kind of know what to expect when you play those teams a bigger mentality just having those games to get back in the standings

kind of make a push for rankings. Every team in the Big Ten is a good team. This definitely starts the second half with a clean slate. We are back and can kind of digest what happened in the first half as a team," Cole Caufield said.