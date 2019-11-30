Badgers take back the Axe!

After one year away from Madison, Paul Bunyan's Axe returns to the Badgers grips after a win over Minnesota.

As the Minnesota passing attack was talked about all week long, Jack Coan and his crew ruled the day, first connecting with Jonathan Taylor on wheel route for a score just before half to make it a 10-7 lead.

Jack Coan to Jonathan Taylor on a dime and Taylor backpedals his way into the endzone and brings the defender with him. pic.twitter.com/iMCtQKSzdV — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 30, 2019

Then Coan connected with Quintez Cephus twice on Wisconsin's first drive in the third quarter, the second for a touchdown and a two-score lead.

#Badgers Jack Coan showing that you can throw in this weather. Two perfect completions to Quintez Cephus on the drive, the second aided by a great catch by Q. pic.twitter.com/AaULxOVGKy — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 30, 2019

From that point on, it was a route.

Leading 24-10 and facing third down early in the fourth quarter, the Badgers broke out the perfect play call as Jack Coan connected with Garret Groshek for a 70-yard screen to move the chains and break Minnesota's back. The very next play, Jonathan Taylor scored from 11 yards out to make it a 31-10 game.

Timing of the play call was perfect, as was the blocking. With three #Badger offensive linemen out in front to guide the way for Garret Groshek, this screen broke the Gophers' back. Very next play, JT score. pic.twitter.com/jI7bzGNsaG — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 30, 2019

With the win, Wisconsin punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game and will face Ohio State in Indianapolis on December 7th.