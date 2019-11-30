Badgers take back the Axe!

Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is knocked down by Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Updated: Sat 6:08 PM, Nov 30, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WMTV) -- After one year away from Madison, Paul Bunyan's Axe returns to the Badgers grips after a win over Minnesota.

As the Minnesota passing attack was talked about all week long, Jack Coan and his crew ruled the day, first connecting with Jonathan Taylor on wheel route for a score just before half to make it a 10-7 lead.

Then Coan connected with Quintez Cephus twice on Wisconsin's first drive in the third quarter, the second for a touchdown and a two-score lead.

From that point on, it was a route.

Leading 24-10 and facing third down early in the fourth quarter, the Badgers broke out the perfect play call as Jack Coan connected with Garret Groshek for a 70-yard screen to move the chains and break Minnesota's back. The very next play, Jonathan Taylor scored from 11 yards out to make it a 31-10 game.

With the win, Wisconsin punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game and will face Ohio State in Indianapolis on December 7th.

 