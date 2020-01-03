Badgers upset No. 5 Buckeyes on hardwood, 61-57

The Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball team upset the No. 5 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Friday night.

Wisconsin becomes the second Big Ten team to win a road game this year. The 61-57 victory over No. 5 Ohio State came from bench play and resiliency to earn the win.

Wisconsin remains undefeated with Micah Potter in the lineup.

Add the Badgers to the list of Big Ten teams that have the chops to play in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Nate Reuvers scored 17 points, and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57. Reuvers' jumper gave the Badgers a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice sealed the win.

Ohio State was a 7 1/2-point favorite but lost its second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.