Black Hawk/Warren Warriors end season with 6-0 win against Edgar Wildcats

Black Hawk/Warren Warriors ended the season with the 6-0 victory to the Edgar Wildcats in Division 7 Thursday morning.

DeForest and Waunakee will have to wait until Friday to play at Camp Randall in Division 3 and 2 respectively.

On one particular drive the Warriors offense was in motion. Jalen Rufenacht got the hand-off and when it's all said and done, the senior is running into Wildcats territory.

Ethan Williams rolled to his right, throwing back to Cayden Milz. The two senior captains connected on a 30-yard touchdown catch and run. After a failed 2-point conversion, it was 6-0 for the Warrior.

Rufenauct would eventually get and interception with less than two minutes left and it was all over. After the game, head coach Cory Milz retired from coaching after raising the gold ball for the 2nd year in a row.

