Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain earns first career Gold Glove

10 years in the majors, two different teams, one consistent centerfielder and on Sunday it was announced that Lorenzo Cain earned his first career Gold Glove.

Major League Baseball announced the award winners Sunday evening, as Cain earned the award after being named a finalist for the fourth time.

In 2019, Cain played in 143 games, committing just two errors while ranking sixth in baseball with a 2.2 defensive WAR.

Cain started the 2019 season with a bang, robbing St. Louis' Jose Martinez of a game-tying homerun on opening day, fitting start to his first year ending with the prestigious defensive award.