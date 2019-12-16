Brewers, Lindblom finalize $9,125,000, 3-year contract

Josh Lindblom's journey to the Milwaukee Brewers went through South Korea. Lindblom and Milwaukee finalized a three-year contract for $9,125,000.

He is a 32-year-old right-hander who went 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA in two seasons with South Korea's Doosan Bears, including 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 30 starts this year.

Lindblom is the third starter acquired this offseason by the Brewers, who signed free agent left-hander Brett Anderson to a $5 million, one-year deal and obtained lefty Eric Lauer from San Diego in a trade.