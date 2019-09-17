Brewers Top Padres

Mike Moustakas hit his 35th home run of the season, Lorenzo Cain also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night to keep up their playoff push with their 11th win in 12 games.

The Brewers came in one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild card and three games back of St. Louis in the NL Central.

Moustakas teed off on a 1-2 pitch from reliever Matt Strahm (5-9) in the bottom of the seventh after Hunter Renfroe's 32nd home run in the top of the inning tied the score at 1-1.

Renfroe, who had missed nine games with a sprained left ankle, connected off Matt Albers (8-5) and spoiled the six scoreless innings crafted by three Milwaukee pitchers.

Brandon Woodruff started, struck out four and walked one in the first two innings. Gio Gonzalez allowed two hits and struck out four over the third, fourth and fifth. Brent Suter retired the side in order in the sixth, striking out two.

Drew Pomeranz struck out the side in the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save in as many chances.

Ben Gamel' sacrifice fly tacked on a run in the eighth.

