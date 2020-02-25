Brewers counting on Keston Hiura for offensive production

Keston Hiura gave Milwaukee a lift when he was called up in mid-season.

His reward is more responsibility in a new-look Brewers offense. Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas departed as free agents.

Manager Craig Counsell and the Brewers are counting on a full season of Hiura to help avoid a drop a the plate. Hiura debuted May 14 and hit .303 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 84 games to help the Brewers return to the postseason for the second straight year.

Milwaukee drafted him ninth overall in 2017 out of UC Irvine.