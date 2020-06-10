Brewers select Mitchell

The Milwaukee Brewers tonight selected outfielder Garrett Mitchell out of the University of California, Los Angeles with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. The announcement was made by Vice President – Domestic Scouting Tod Johnson.

Mitchell, 21, was previously selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, CA), but did not sign. He started all 15 games in center field for the Bruins in his junior season this spring, batting .355 (22-for-62) with 18 runs, six doubles and nine RBI.

Mitchell enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign the year prior, batting .349 (90-for-258) with 57 runs, 14 doubles, 12 triples, six home runs, 41 RBI and a .984 OPS to go along with a perfect fielding percentage. He led the NCAA and established a new single-season program record in triples and was a finalist for an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Gold Glove Award.

This marks the first time that the Crew has selected 20th overall in the First-Year Player Draft and the first time that the organization has selected an outfielder in the first round since doing so in consecutive years in 2015 (Trent Grisham) and 2016 (Corey Ray).

The Brewers have four selections remaining in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, which concludes with rounds two through five on MLB Network and ESPN2 tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT. Below are the approximate times for the team’s selections on Thursday.

