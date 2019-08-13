Brewers star Yelich back in lineup after missing 5 starts

Brewers star Christian Yelich has returned to the lineup after missing five starts because of a back injury.

The NL MVP was set to bat third and play right field Tuesday night when the Brewers hosted Minnesota.

Yelich leads the NL with a .335 batting average and his 39 home runs are tied for the most in the majors with Mike Trout of the Angels.

Yelich pinch-hit on Sunday and struck out in the Brewers’ 1-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The lefty-swinging Yelich missed six consecutive games from April 29 to May 4 while dealing with a back issue. He has not been on the injured list this season.