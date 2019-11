Two of the Milwaukee Brewers' stars have been nominated for the league's first ever All-MLB team.

Outfielder Christian Yelich and closer Josh Hader were nominated to the first iteration of the team. The team will be selected by an online vote by fans on MLB.com, and by a panel of baseball media and former players.

Fans can cast their ballots once per day until the polls close at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. You can vote here.