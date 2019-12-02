Bucks' Antetokounmpo named Player of the Week for Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday.

The award is for games Antetokounmpo played from Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

During that time Antetokounmpo averaged 34.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, according to a release from the Bucks.

For the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points (2nd in NBA), a career-high 13.4 rebounds (3rd in NBA), a career-high-tying 5.9 assists (T-20th in NBA), 1.5 steals (T-13th in NBA) and 1.4 blocks per game (T-16th in NBA) while shooting 56.0% from the field (12th in NBA), the Bucks say.

This is the second time Antetokounmpo has won Player of the Week this season. He has won the award 11 times in his career.

