Bucks-Raptors, Zion vs LeBron headline rest of NBA's week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in, Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Toronto Raptors chased down a Milwaukee Bucks team that seemed to be sprinting to the NBA Finals last year. Catching them in the standings this season seems unlikely.

The Bucks are on pace to have one of the best records ever. But the Raptors might see them again in the playoffs and get three more chances to see how they measure up before then.

The first is Tuesday in Toronto. Zion Williamson and LeBron James face off for the first time that night. That's the first of two matchups this week between James' Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

 