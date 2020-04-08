Bucks connect with fans through new content hub

The Milwaukee Bucks are launching BucksPlay, a new content hub designed to keep the team and fans connected amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"BucksPlay will feature behind-the-scenes footage, player lifestyle features and access to the Bucks in-arena experience to provide fans with entertaining content while they are at home practicing social distancing," according to the organization.

Highlights from BucksPlay will include regular interactive Bucks Recess challenges, beginning with a Pat Connaughton dunk challenge where fans can submit their attempts at recreating Connaughton’s dunks from this year’s All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, and a series of live, one-on-one player interviews conducted by Bucks sideline and digital reporter Zora Stephenson.

The first interview, with Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, will take place on the Bucks’ Instagram Live platform Wednesday at 8 p.m. to help promote the launch of BucksPlay. All editions of the interview series will be archived on BucksPlay.

Additional content will be updated regularly, like Driveway Drills with basketball instruction from the Bucks coaching staff, Bango challenges, meal prep tips from Fiserv Forum executive chef Kenneth Hardiman and fitness tips from team staff and players.

Content will be developed for five specific channels, including "In Six" featuring players personalities off the court, from fashion to gaming, as well as the other Bucks faces that people have come to recognize.

You can find more information on BucksPlay here.