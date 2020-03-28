Bucks players face virtual match up during NBA hiatus

Players from the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will take to the virtual court on Sunday for a 3-on-3 match up of popular sports video game, NBA 2K20.

The Bucks were originally scheduled to take on the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday prior to the NBA hiatus.

The Bucks’ Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Cam Reynolds will go up against the Mavericks’ Seth Curry, Antonius Cleveland and Dorian Finney-Smith in a best-of-five series of 3-on-3 action.

The games will be streamed live on Twitch, beginning at 2 p.m. DiVincenzo and Curry will serve as captains for each team and will provide commentary on camera throughout the games.