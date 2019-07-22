Bucks to tip-off preseason at Chicago on Oct. 7

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off their preseason schedule on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. ET at the United Center.

The Bucks will host two preseason games at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Utah and Thursday, Oct. 17 against Minnesota.

Below is the complete preseason schedule:

Monday, Oct. 7 @ Chicago- 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Utah- 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 @ Dallas- 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 @ Washington- 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Minnesota- 7 p.m.