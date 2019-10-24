Bucks win season opener, close out Rockets without Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in their season opener against the Houston Rockets Thursday night.

The Bucks got off to a slow start, until Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double.

The superstar fouled out with 5:18 remaining in regulation, leaving his team to fend off a high octane western conference foe on their own.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden will have to answer tough questions after the game. The Rockets blew what was once a 16-point lead, getting outscored 39-24 in the final quarter.

Without Giannis, the Bucks turned to Ersan Ilyasova, Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez. The trio carried Milwaukee to the finish line and secured a road victory.