Caufield and Turcotte Bring Out Best in One Another

There are plenty of new faces on the Badgers Men's Hockey team but no two are bigger than Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield, who were both selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. However, playing on the same team in Madison isn't anything new for the duo.

The two competed in USA's National Team Development Program before taking their talent to Madison. The same work ethic that took them to the US's premiere training ground, they brought to Madison.

"How hard he works in practice you know amazes me and it's someone I try to look up to and he pushes me everyday and I hope I do the same for him so." Began Caufield after two helped each other get extra reps after practice.

"You know it's nice to have a guy like that on your team and a guy like that to play with because he's unbelievable and he's a good guy too."

Turcotte echoed his teammates message, "He wants to be the best and I have that mindset too and I think we use it to help us get better and help the team get better. It's a lot of fun to have a guy like him around that's as talented as he is and that pushes me and hopefully I do the same to him."

No. 16 Wisconsin starts their season Friday at No. 10 Boston College.