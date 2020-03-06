Chicago Cubs to give away UW-Madison themed caps at April game

A Tuesday, April 21 match up between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field will offer special-edition Cubs and University of Wisconsin-Madison caps.

The Cubs announced the promotion on Twitter Thursday.

Bring your Badger pride April 21 and receive a special-edition Cubs + UW Madison cap. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 5, 2020

The state of Illinois boasts two Big Ten conference teams — Northwestern and the University of Illinois — but neither of them got their own ticket offer by the Chicago Cubs.

It is not clear why the team is offering a promotion with a school outside of the state.

If you want a free UW-Madison themed cap, but want to receive it after purchasing a ticket to a sporting event outside of the state that doesn't include a team from Wisconsin, you can do so here.