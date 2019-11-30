College Gameday's Lee Corso picks Gophers over Badgers

You can't have College Gameday without Lee Corso and in the iconic shows first trip to Minneapolis, the legendary TV personality stuck with the home crowd making his Gameday pick.

College Gameday's first trip to Minneapolis, and Lee Corso picks Minnesota over Wisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/67ZJD2T3z4 — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 30, 2019

Corso sighted the Gophers winning the first-ever meeting between the two programs back in 1890, along with Minnesota winning last year's game in Madison, 37-15 as his reasons to pick the Gophers.

Corso's pick means more than an Axe, as the winner advances to the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis to face Ohio State on December 7th.