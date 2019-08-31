Cal football team ecstatic after Aaron Rodgers donates new locker room

Aaron Rodgers is not only the Green Bay Packers star quarterback, but he's a proud California-Berkeley alum.

Rodgers made a large donation to his old university back in June to renovate the team's locker room and created the Aaron Rodgers Football scholarship in the process, according to the University of California Football Team on Twitter.

The future Hall of Famer is a native of Chico, California and transferred to the university after his freshman year at Butte College.

Once the locker room renovations were completed, current students got to check out the final product Rodgers treated head coach Justin Wilcox's Golden Bears with.

Wilcox was the linebackers coach at Cal when Rodgers was the quarterback.