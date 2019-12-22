Cousins, Vikings seek redemption from rough game vs. Packers

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings finally have the opportunity to avenge a damaging defeat at Green Bay in the second game of the season.

They host the rematch with the Packers. The Vikings are in the playoffs, but they're trying to prevent their chief rivals from clinching the division title on their home turf.

The Packers won the first meeting 21-16, after Cousins threw a dangerous pass in the fourth quarter that was intercepted in the end zone. The Vikings have recovered well from that rough day in Green Bay. They've averaged 29.4 points over the last 10 games.