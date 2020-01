After seeing three Badgers leave for the NFL Draft in the past week, another member of the teams is leaving as well.

Sophomore Aron Cruickshank, who returned a kick for a touchdown in the Rose Bowl, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, thus ending his career at Wisconsin.

Cruickshank also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska earlier this season. He ran for one score and had 138 yards rushing this past season.