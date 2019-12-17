David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers named to the Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers players are scoring even more awards this season.

Tackle David Bakhtiari and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been named to the Pro Bowl by the National Football League, the Packers announced on Tuesday.

Bakhtiari has started all 14 games at left tackle this season and helped block for an offense that ranks No. 2 in red-zone percentage (68.9) and No. 8 in rushing touchdowns (16), the most by Green Bay since 2013 (17), according to the Packers.

It’s Rodgers’ 8th Pro Bowl selection of his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2018). He has the second-most selections by a Green Bay quarterback, trailing Brett Favre’s nine (1992-93, 1995-97, 2001-03, 2007), and is tied for the third-most selections by a Packer behind only Favre and T Forrest Gregg (nine), according to the Packers.

