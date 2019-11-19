DeForest ready for first state championship appearance since 2007

Deforest will face Menasha for the Division three state championship as the Norskies haven't won a state title since 1982 when Jerry Roelke was their head coach.

Friday will be their first state title appearance since 2007 under Mike Minick, who's current starters were just five-years-old at the time.

"They're having fun too, they know they've worked hard to get to this point," Minick began when asked about his team's nerves for Friday, "When you have 21 seniors that have kind of been through some (tough) times, they understand the week and keep it fun but also understand that there is a big game Friday for us."

"We still have a lot that we can prove. We still a lot on the table and we have a lot to do." Added Norskie senior quarterback Trey Schroeder, "We know what's at stake, and we're just going to keep working hard and try to get another W."

