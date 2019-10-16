Deforest's Mike Minick Will Step Down as Head Coach After 2019 Season

In a phone interview with Jimmie Kaska of the big 1070 shared tonight, Mike Minick announced his decision to step down as Deforest's head coach after this season.

Minick stated, "It's kind of bittersweet, it will be my last regular season game at deforest... I'm excited to focus in on this group and take her as far as we can."

The Norskies host Waunakee this Friday night for the regular season finale, as Minick will be honored before kickoff. Both teams are 8-0 on the year and will play for the Badger North regular season title.

Sports Director Mike Jacques will have a live interview with Minick during our 6PM newscast.