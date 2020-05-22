Fishing Catching On

One of the rare sports that doesn’t have to change during the times of social distancing is fishing which has even made a jump in popularity.

“A lot more people are out fishing, and boating in recreation areas in general.” Said DNR Conservation Warden, Ryan Caputo.

“Our licensing sales for fishing at this point in the year are up.”

Dorn Outdoor Pro Shop suspended the sales of fishing licensing to reduced hand-to-hand contact with customers, but noticed a spike in fishing related sales as well.

“We're seeing a large increase in people that are coming in that haven't fished for a long time or are new to fishing. A lot of people seem to have a lot of time on their hands right now." Said Pro Shop Manager, Mike Thomas.

Both Ryan and Mike credited fishing’s ability to go unchanged while social distancing is implemented to the increase in sales.

"I'm really glad to see an uptick in license sales overall. It's great to see people out fishing.” Caputo added,

“It's great to see people out participating in an activity where they can isolate themselves and still get out in the outdoors and enjoy it."

Fishing can also provide much more than the satisfaction of a catch.

“"When you're out fishing you don't only get to see fish you also get to see birds a lot of wildlife. You get to see a lot of things you don't normally get to see when you're sitting on the couch."

