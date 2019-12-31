Ford hits 4 of Wisconsin hits 13 3s in 65-37 win over Rider

Aleem Ford led a barrage from the 3-point line, Nate Reuvers was dominant in the paint, and Wisconsin shook off a slow start to beat Rider 65-37.

Reuvers led the Badgers with 15 points, while Ford scored 14, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Overall, the Badgers shot 13 of 31 from 3 with Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl each hitting three on their way to 11 points apiece.

The teams combined to shoot 2 for 22 over the first seven minutes of the game. Wisconsin eventually found its shooting touch, Rider did not.