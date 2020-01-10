Former Milwaukee Brewer Ed Sprague dies at 74

Former major league pitcher Ed Sprague Sr. has died at age 74.

The right-hander played eight seasons and posted a 17-23 career record with a 3.84 ERA and nine saves over 198 appearances with the A's, Cincinnati, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

His best season came in 1974 with the Brewers.

Sprague was 7-2 with a 2.39 ERA and three complete games over a career-high 94.0 innings. Sprague was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Boston. His son, Ed Sprague Jr., is Oakland's director of player development.