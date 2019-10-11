Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams paid for more than 500 mammograms in honor of late mother

Williams helped sponsor more than 500 mammograms (Source: The DeAngelo Williams Foundation Facebook via WOIO)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In honor of his late mother, former NFL professional DeAngelo Williams helped pay for hundreds of mammograms, NBC15's sister station WOIO reports.

The 36-year-old’s foundation, the DeAngelo Williams Foundation, announced recently that more than 500 mammograms were sponsored since 2015.

Williams created the non-profit in 2006 to honor his mother and four aunts who all passed away from breast cancer.

 