Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams paid for more than 500 mammograms in honor of late mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In honor of his late mother, former NFL professional DeAngelo Williams helped pay for hundreds of mammograms, NBC15's sister station WOIO reports.
The 36-year-old’s foundation, the DeAngelo Williams Foundation, announced recently that more than 500 mammograms were sponsored since 2015.
Williams created the non-profit in 2006 to honor his mother and four aunts who all passed away from breast cancer.
This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogetherhttps://t.co/bAwaanlfzV— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 11, 2015