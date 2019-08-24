Forward Madison FC Now Third in League Standings after 1-0 Win

Foward Madison FC returned to Breese Stevens Field for the first time since August 10th and extended their hot streak with a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers.

A stalemate in the first half thanks to Richmond's "park the bus" strategy provided a scoreless match through the first 73 minutes.

Then Christian Diaz played hero on his home pitch with a goal in the 74th, which provided the final score.

Madison FC is now tied for third in the USL League One standings with South Georgia Tormenta FC who both have 32 points. The top four teams in the league standings make the post season.

Forward Madison FC is back at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday night to face Greenville Triumph SC.