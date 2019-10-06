Forward Madison FC clinch playoff berth in first season

LANSING, Mich. (WMTV) -- Forward Madison FC clinched their spot in the USL League One playoffs after defeating Lansing Ignite FC 1-0 on Saturday.

The result? The Flamingos have booked a historic postseason berth in their inaugural season.

Forward Madison is now virtually assured of a fourth place finish in League One. Assuming the Flamingos finish fourth, they will travel to Frisco, Tex. to play regular season champions North Texas SC in a USL League One playoff semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

