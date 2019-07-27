Forward Madison FC launch Pink Flamingo kit

Forward Madison FC has released its pink flamingo-patterned alternate goalkeeper jersey on Saturday that drew nation-wide attention earlier this year.

The kit, which is solid pink, is polka-dotted by black flamingos across the front and back in a distinctive design for a soccer jersey.

Although club officials had not planned on selling the kit, soccer fans from across the country helped change their mind through months of popular demand.

The Flamingo Fairy would like to wish you all an enjoyable Friday night, because it knows you will have a happy weekend. pic.twitter.com/S56gFFTHpf — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) July 27, 2019

The jersey, which went on sale as a pre-order at 10 a.m. on Forward Madison’s web store, will run as a limited, one-time edition. The team had to re-order its current set of jerseys after selling out initial runs.

PRE-ORDER YOURS NOW: https://t.co/pj6b6ogsnO pic.twitter.com/IFW9IJr39V — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) July 27, 2019

In addition, FMFC’s goalkeeper will wear the kit during the team’s home match Saturday night against Orlando City B.

In addition, our goalkeeper will wear the kit for #MADvORL tonight at Breese Stevens Field.



GET YOURS HERE: https://t.co/pj6b6oy3Mo pic.twitter.com/QqL2yGSIq9 — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) July 27, 2019

Forward Madison currently leads the league with an average of 4,139 fans in attendance per regular season game.