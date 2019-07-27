Forward Madison FC launch Pink Flamingo kit

Updated: Sat 11:36 AM, Jul 27, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Forward Madison FC has released its pink flamingo-patterned alternate goalkeeper jersey on Saturday that drew nation-wide attention earlier this year.

The kit, which is solid pink, is polka-dotted by black flamingos across the front and back in a distinctive design for a soccer jersey.

Although club officials had not planned on selling the kit, soccer fans from across the country helped change their mind through months of popular demand.

The jersey, which went on sale as a pre-order at 10 a.m. on Forward Madison’s web store, will run as a limited, one-time edition. The team had to re-order its current set of jerseys after selling out initial runs.

In addition, FMFC’s goalkeeper will wear the kit during the team’s home match Saturday night against Orlando City B.

Forward Madison currently leads the league with an average of 4,139 fans in attendance per regular season game.

 