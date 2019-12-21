Forward Madison signs first new player for 2020

Forward Madison FC made 27-year-old winger Jamael Cox its first new signing for 2020, the club announced Saturday morning.

Cox, who played 23 games for USL League One’s FC Tucson last year, joins seven re-signed Flamingos on the team’s second-season squad.

According to Head Coach Daryl Shore, Cox’s speed and awareness will bring a fresh attacking dynamic to Breese Stevens Field.

“We targeted Jamael from day one of the off season as somebody we wanted on our team,” Shore said. “As a wide player, Jamael does a good job of stretching defenses and running in behind, which gives us more options when building our attack.”

Cox grew up in Tacoma, Washington and developed his game as a member of the Seattle Sounders academy. He began his professional career at just 20-years-old, joining the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2013.

After playing several years of professional indoor soccer with the Tacoma Stars, Cox returned to the outdoor game last year with FC Tucson and became an integral member of the squad, making 18 starts and providing three goals and three assists.

After leaving Arizona, Cox said Forward’s fan support made Madison a preferred destination.

“The first time FC Tucson visited Forward Madison, I was like, ‘Wow, this is what it’s all about,’” Cox said. “The fans were engaged in the game the whole time, they had amazing support, and it was just a great setup, I was like, I want to be here.”

Cox’s signing adds one more weapon to Shore’s attacking arsenal, which already includes Jiro Barriga Toyama, Paulo Júnior and Don Smart. According to Cox, he’ll be up for the challenge.

“Whatever you need me to do, I’m going to do,” Cox said. “I’m going to give it my all every single time I’m on the field.”