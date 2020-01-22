Forward Madison to host Wisconsin Badgers in 'Battle for Madison'

Forward Madison FC will host the UW-Madison Men’s Soccer team for a special exhibition game, the club announced Wednesday.

The "Battle for Madison," will give fans a chance to see their city’s professional club take on its collegiate counterpart at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

“Having our professional club and the city’s top college team get together shows that we’re committed to building a soccer culture in Madison,” Shore said. “This city has demonstrated that it’s passionate about the sport, so we’re giving them a night to enjoy top-level soccer at its best.”

The Battle for Madison exhibition will be included in Forward Madison season ticket packages as well as in certain six-game ticket packages. Single-game tickets, which are set to go on sale in early March, will feature a special student discount.

Forward Madison hosted UW-Madison last year as well, winning 2-0 in the Flamingos’ first game at Breese Stevens Field on April 16. Forward then traveled to the McClimon Soccer Complex for a scrimmage on Aug. 21, taking a 2-1 victory in the mid-season test.

According to Wisconsin head coach John Trask, the game will give his players a taste of soccer at the next level. Former Badger Carl Schneider featured for the Flamingos in 2019, playing in 10 USL League One games and earned a Team of the Week nod.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our players to see how they stack up against professional players,” Trask said. “I know our players are excited.”