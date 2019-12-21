Forward Madison to host major German soccer club in Spring Exhibition

Forward Madison will host major German soccer team FC Augsburg in an exhibition match on Saturday, May 23, the club announced Saturday. Augsburg competes in the Bundesliga, Germany’s highest level of soccer, and boasts a roster of players with international pedigrees.

According to Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia, the Flamingos’ exhibition with Augsburg gives fans a chance to see world-class soccer at Breese Stevens Field.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring a major German club like FC Augsburg to Madison in 2020," Caloia said. “This game will be one of the highlights of our season, and is an outstanding addition to our season ticket package. Augsburg is a huge team, and I can't wait for them to see what Forward Madison is all about."

Forward Madison season ticket holders will have the FC Augsburg game automatically included in their 2020 packages. Season tickets are currently available to buy online. Non-season ticket holders will be able to buy individual tickets at a date to be announced soon.

FC Augsburg is one of the largest soccer clubs in Germany, boasting over 12,000 members. The Fuggerstädter have played in the Bundesliga since 2011, achieving a club-record finish of fifth place in 2015. Its players include the likes of Stephan Lichtsteiner, who won seven Italian Serie A titles with Juventus, played for Arsenal last year and has competed in three FIFA World Cups for Switzerland.

Forward’s match against FC Augsburg is the first of several high-profile exhibition games the club will unveil for its 2020 season. In their inaugural year, the Flamingos hosted Germany’s Hertha Berlin, Mexico’s Leones Negros and Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

