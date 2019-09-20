Friday Football Blitz 2019: Week 5

We're already on to the fifth week of the high school football season and the NBC15 sports department has no plans of slowing down.

Sports Director Mike Jacques was in Sun Prairie at Ashley Field for the Game of the Week as the Cardinals went against the Verona Wildcats on Friday night.

The Cardinals had won three straight Big 8 titles and despite their loss to Madison Memorial in the first week of the season, they still have a chance to keep the crown. The offense is a scoring machine while their defense has only given up 17 points so far.

The Wildcats came into the contest ranked sixth in the state and have a whole bunch of talent on both sides of the ball. The Verona squad features Jackson Acker, a University of Wisconsin recruit.

Sun Prairie started by marching right down the field. Brady Stevens threw one to Peyton Jenkins, who hauled it in for the nice gain. That would lead to Stevens later rolling right and throwing across his body to Colin Schaefter for the touchdown.

Sometimes special teams are particularly special and they were for Verona. The Wildcats blocked a punt in the end zone and Tyler Laham was in the right place at the right time. One play later, Acker would be in for the score.

The Cardinals would defend home field against the high ranked Wildcats, 27-21 for the win.