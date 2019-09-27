Friday Football Blitz 2019: Week 6

It's officially Week 6 of the Friday Football Blitz, with some aggressive rain on a Friday night.

This week the Stoughton Vikings welcomed Milton in a Badger South showdown for first place. The Red Hawks are a perfect 5-0 to start the season.

The Vikings are good too, one sole loss to Waunakee earlier this year. Both teams haven't lost in conference play. It's going to be a great game, certainly worthy of Game of the Week.

Despite the hour-long rain delay, the Vikings would come out strong.

On the opening drive, Stoughton's Quinn Arnott went up the middle before bouncing to the nearside, switching hands and speed. He would take it 57 yards to the house to make it 7-0 Vikings.

Milton's turn came from Evan Jordahl. The slippery field was the same for the football. Teddy Baldukas came in with the strip and Rudy Detweiler was there for the cleanup.

The Red Hawks weren't the only ones having trouble holding onto the ball. Nathan Hutcherson put together a nice return, but got hit by Zach Bothun. Joseph Corfts came up with the recovery.

Stoughton would go on to hand Milton their first loss of the season.