Friday Football Blitz: Level 3

It's another week of Friday Football Blitz, and now we're in Level 3 of high school football!

For the Game of the Week, Mike "Jocko" Jacques and George Balekji made the trip to McFarland where DeForest took on Monroe.

Entering Level 3 undefeated, the Norskies took on a Monroe team that had their own winning streak in the works.

DeForest was No. 1 in their bracket, so the No. 7 seeded Cheesemakers were looking for an upset.

On the Norskie opening drive, Gabe Finley showed some impressive patience. He let his big dogs go to work before he was gone for a score. It was just a 33-second drive from DeForest.

Monroe would respond with a 23-play, 9-minute and 44 second drive. It was capped off by Max Golembiewski to Nick Bansley for a solid score.

On the next drive for the Chessemakers, a little faster pace. Golembiewski found Alex Witt, and with a very slow spin move, garnered a solid gain.

This would be followed by a punch-in touchdown from a few yards out. Monroe would go up 14-7 on the Norskies, but DeForest would do all their scoring after the cameras were off. The Norskies would win in a sudden blowout, 52-14.

The Norskies will head to New Berlin Esienhower to take on the Lions for a spot in State.