Friday Football Blitz 2019: Week 4

If it's Friday, then it's time for football! Sports Director Mike "Jocko" Jacques and George Balekji have highlights from prep football across our viewing area.

This Game of the Week was in Belleville, as the Wildcats hosted Pardeeville for a showdown in Week 4 of prep football in Wisconsin. The Wildcats hoped to extend their win streak to three games against the Bulldogs.

The Bulldog cheerleaders were ready to go, but so was the Bulldog defense. Chase Messner, the man with the mohawk, stayed home on a reverse play.

But Pardeeville eventually found space, as sophomore Derek Lindert made a cutback and headed up field. Nobody stopped him before he found the end zone for a 6-0 Pardeeville lead after a failed 2-point conversion.

A safety later in the contest resulted in a Belleville win by a score of 11-6. Shawn Hagen was the hero for Belleville as he had a touchdown catch with 19.7 seconds remaining!