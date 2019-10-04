Friday Football Blitz: Week 7

The sight of the Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week was in Johnson Creek as the Blue Jays hosted Randolph in a huge Trailways Small match up.

It's Week 7, and the Rockets are 5-1 overall and the Bluejays are undefeated.

In fact, the Creek has been doing some serious work in conference play, they've scored 123 point on offense and only given up 32.

Slow start to this one, but the Bluejays eventually get it to the goal line. Isaiah Wollet scored on a jet sweep with a stretch for Johnson Creek.

Next drive for the Jays, Justing Swanson rolled out connected with Wyatt Owen on an impressive dive. From the shotgun, Swanson hit the A-gap in his offensive line to find the end zone.

The Bluejays stay undefeated after Week 7, dominating Randolph 26-0.