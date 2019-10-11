Friday Football Blitz: Week 8

Week 8 of the high school football season means Week 8 of the Friday Football Blitz!

It was a big week of school in our area, all trying to make their way into the playoffs and some even winning conference championships.

Last year that wasn't even a thought for Evansville, the Blue Devils failed to win one game. But this year is a whole different story.

Evansville took their undefeated record into their game Friday Night with McFarland in our Game of the Week. You could say they went from zero, to hero.

"We never gave up, our kids always battled every game. WE were in every game, except McFarland had a great team. they took it to us. Our kids never stopped, they made a commitment to get better this year," Ron Groves, Evansville Head Coach said.

The Spartans had their own momentum, winning four of their last five games going into Week 8.

McFarland's first possession of the game is from Conno Frasier. He tip toes down the sideline and then he's good as gone. The Spartans lead 7-0 from the jump.

Back came the Blue Devils, Tyr Severson was locked in with the screen pass to Austin Scofield, and he does the rest to score. The 2-point conversion was good and that made it a 8-7 Blue Devils.

Their defense picked it right back up and Nick WIllie climbed the ladder for an interception, but Evansville couldn't convert the turnover to points.

Back came the Spartans, Jeremiah Price-Johnson hooked up with Tyler Neild and No. 12 got it going. He was eventually taken down in Blue Devils territory. The drive would end with a Matthew Amrhein field goal right before half.

McFarland pulled off the upset, winning 23-8.