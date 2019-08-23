Friday Football Blitz kicks off in Waunakee

High school football in Wisconsin kicked off on Friday night with NBC15's Friday Football Blitz in Waunakee.

Players, coaches, students, bands, cheerleaders and parents were beyond excited for a battle on the gridiron between high schools across the state.

Mike "Jocko" Jacques and George Balekji were in attendance for the opener between Monona Grove and Waunakee to begin the prep football season in our viewing area.

The Warriors would take care of business swiftly, defeating the Eagles by a score of 54-6.